Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $738,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 287,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,255,000 after purchasing an additional 38,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,755,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:SSD opened at $156.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.30. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.35 and a 12 month high of $197.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $538.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.81 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSD. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

