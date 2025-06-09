Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Shares Up 25.5% – Should You Buy?

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 25.5% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.64. 1,812,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the average session volume of 514,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$238.90 million, a PE ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.87.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sintana Energy
In other Sintana Energy news, Director Robert Bose sold 89,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total value of C$44,038.74. Also, Senior Officer David Lewis Cherry sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Sintana Energy Company Profile
Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.
