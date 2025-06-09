Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Shares Up 25.5% – Time to Buy?

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 25.5% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.64. 1,812,352 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 252% from the average session volume of 514,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Sintana Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$238.90 million, a P/E ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sintana Energy news, Director Robert Bose sold 89,666 shares of Sintana Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total value of C$44,038.74. Also, Senior Officer David Lewis Cherry sold 100,000 shares of Sintana Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total value of C$46,000.00. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sintana Energy Company Profile

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

