Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Stock Price Up 25.5% – Should You Buy?

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI) shares were up 25.5% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.64. Approximately 1,812,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the average daily volume of 514,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$238.90 million, a PE ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Sintana Energy news, Senior Officer David Lewis Cherry sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00. Also, Director Robert Bose sold 89,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total transaction of C$44,038.74. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

