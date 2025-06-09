Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Trading 25.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) traded up 25.5% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.64. 1,812,352 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 252% from the average session volume of 514,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Sintana Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$238.90 million, a PE ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.75.

Insider Activity at Sintana Energy

In other news, Director Robert Bose sold 89,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total transaction of C$44,038.74. Also, Senior Officer David Lewis Cherry sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sintana Energy

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

