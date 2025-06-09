Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Trading 25.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) shot up 25.5% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.64. 1,812,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the average session volume of 514,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Sintana Energy Trading Up 25.5%

The company has a market cap of C$238.90 million, a PE ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.75.

Insider Activity at Sintana Energy

In related news, Senior Officer David Lewis Cherry sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00. Also, Director Robert Bose sold 89,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total transaction of C$44,038.74. 15.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sintana Energy Company Profile

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

