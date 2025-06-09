Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Trading Up 25.5% – Should You Buy?

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 25.5% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.64. Approximately 1,812,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the average daily volume of 514,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Sintana Energy Stock Up 25.5%

The firm has a market cap of C$238.90 million, a PE ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.75.

Insider Transactions at Sintana Energy

In other news, Director Robert Bose sold 89,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total transaction of C$44,038.74. Also, Senior Officer David Lewis Cherry sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00. Corporate insiders own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Sintana Energy Company Profile

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

