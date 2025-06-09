SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stake Boosted by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,247 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SoundHound AI by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,031,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402,881 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter worth $41,595,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SoundHound AI by 1,386.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after buying an additional 1,289,360 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter worth $16,421,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter worth $16,092,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $10.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 2.64.

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The business had revenue of $29.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Ming Hom sold 28,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $281,041.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 689,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,554.80. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 118,605 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $1,174,189.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,903,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,840,303.90. This represents a 5.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,537 shares of company stock worth $5,567,760 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SOUN. Wedbush dropped their target price on SoundHound AI from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

