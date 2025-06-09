SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 189,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 86,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 767,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,220,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 208,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $51.39 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.22. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

