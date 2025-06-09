Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Bought by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 209.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $800,725,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 561.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,841,000 after buying an additional 1,259,183 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,028,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 325.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,125,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,316,000 after buying an additional 861,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,426,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,367,000 after buying an additional 726,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $670.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. FBN Securities started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $645.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $658.00 to $657.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.14.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:SPOT opened at $712.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $145.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.70 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $612.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $559.50. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $288.07 and a 12 month high of $717.87.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

