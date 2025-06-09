Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,468 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Target by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Target from $160.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Target from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.70.

Target Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $97.33 on Monday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The firm has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.08.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,453 shares in the company, valued at $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

