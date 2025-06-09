Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Teleflex by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 7,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Teleflex by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho set a $155.00 price target on Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $146.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.63.

Teleflex Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $122.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.56. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.70 and a fifty-two week high of $249.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $700.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

