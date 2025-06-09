The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Stock Holdings Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.38% of Brink’s worth $13,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Brink’s by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,755,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,125,000 after purchasing an additional 510,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at $46,603,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Brink’s by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,282,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,941,000 after buying an additional 140,895 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Brink’s by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 198,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after buying an additional 134,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Brink’s by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 481,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,633,000 after buying an additional 95,318 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brink’s Stock Performance

NYSE:BCO opened at $83.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.99 and a 200-day moving average of $90.13. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $115.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

