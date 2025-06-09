Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires 665 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 332.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 865 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in BOX by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,197 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,973,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,234,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BOX by 420.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 857,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,097,000 after acquiring an additional 692,784 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BOX by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,633,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after acquiring an additional 304,755 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $37.39 on Monday. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $32.32.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. BOX’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson set a $45.00 price target on BOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BOX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $173,259.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,443.52. The trade was a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $64,749.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 427,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,137,995.88. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,612 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOX Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.