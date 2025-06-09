Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires 709 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 110.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 99,250.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Price Performance

Shares of CALF opened at $39.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average of $40.84. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $49.59. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

