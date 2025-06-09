Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys Shares of 4,816 Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AUR. Toyota Motor Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,294,000. Uber Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $2,053,632,000. Lightspeed Management Company L.L.C. acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,003,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,020,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,839,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurora Innovation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 3.9%

AUR opened at $5.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 2.59. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $10.77.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.