Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Grows Position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in RXO were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth about $1,588,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RXO by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,145,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,138,000 after buying an additional 76,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in RXO by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,715,000 after buying an additional 303,224 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RXO by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 849,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,248,000 after buying an additional 88,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in RXO by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 939,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,406,000 after buying an additional 64,522 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of RXO from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of RXO from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of RXO opened at $16.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49. RXO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $32.82.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. RXO had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RXO, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

