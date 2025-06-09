Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,417,850,000 after purchasing an additional 21,903 shares during the period. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 156,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,279,000 after purchasing an additional 66,638 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.3%

NOC stock opened at $489.55 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $418.60 and a one year high of $555.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $491.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $482.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 26.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $485,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 319 shares in the company, valued at $156,310. This represents a 75.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,057 shares of company stock worth $517,733 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Northrop Grumman to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $545.31.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

