Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Grows Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1,770.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $68.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -863.16%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

