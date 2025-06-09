Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 108,800.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 18,480 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Price Performance

Shares of ROBT stock opened at $46.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $472.12 million, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average of $44.33. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $49.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

