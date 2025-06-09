Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $43,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 350.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,010,000. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 297,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,321,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $135.23 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $119.83 and a 52 week high of $144.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.10.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.