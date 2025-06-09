Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $47,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 78.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 398.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,476,000 after purchasing an additional 25,301 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $99.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $119.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.73 and its 200-day moving average is $102.12.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

