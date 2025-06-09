Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $53,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Order of Foresters raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 672,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,528,000 after acquiring an additional 123,125 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 575.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 108,800.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $131.06 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $134.70. The company has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.14.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

