Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 45,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.25 and a twelve month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

