Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Increases Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CGCP. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 12,742 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 87,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 206,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 76,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $23,362,000.

NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.35. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $23.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.0921 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

