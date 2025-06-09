Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Increases Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 114.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $265.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.76.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $530.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.92 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

PAYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.90.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Randall Peck sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total value of $234,256.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,994.74. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 23,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.20, for a total value of $6,152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,224,049 shares in the company, valued at $855,017,794.80. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,516 shares of company stock valued at $42,964,698. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

