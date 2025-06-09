Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Increases Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) by 114.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $265.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.76.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $530.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.92 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.90.

Insider Activity

In other Paycom Software news, COO Randall Peck sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total value of $234,256.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,994.74. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 23,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.20, for a total value of $6,152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,224,049 shares in the company, valued at $855,017,794.80. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,516 shares of company stock valued at $42,964,698. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

