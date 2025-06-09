Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Invests $55,000 in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRPT. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,106,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 221,782 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 221,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 175,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 134,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 23,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF alerts:

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Stock Up 6.5%

Shares of CRPT opened at $20.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $125.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 3.27. First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $23.47.

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Company Profile

The First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in companies supporting the crypto industry and the digital economy around the world. CRPT was launched on Sep 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.