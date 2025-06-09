Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Makes New $30,000 Investment in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GATX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,949,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,075,000 after acquiring an additional 17,885 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in GATX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,113,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,482,000 after acquiring an additional 35,890 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in GATX by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,099,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,370,000 after acquiring an additional 118,306 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of GATX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,021,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,329,000 after buying an additional 17,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 902,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,881,000 after buying an additional 56,041 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GATX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GATX. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on GATX from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

GATX Trading Up 1.0%

GATX opened at $157.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.44. GATX Co. has a one year low of $127.00 and a one year high of $168.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 2.77.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.06 million. GATX had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.92%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Insider Transactions at GATX

In other news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.66, for a total transaction of $2,929,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,916.88. This represents a 64.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

About GATX

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.