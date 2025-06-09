Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Makes New $30,000 Investment in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GATX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,949,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,075,000 after acquiring an additional 17,885 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in GATX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,113,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,482,000 after acquiring an additional 35,890 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in GATX by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,099,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,370,000 after acquiring an additional 118,306 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of GATX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,021,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,329,000 after buying an additional 17,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 902,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,881,000 after buying an additional 56,041 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on GATX. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on GATX from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.
GATX Trading Up 1.0%
GATX opened at $157.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.44. GATX Co. has a one year low of $127.00 and a one year high of $168.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 2.77.
GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.06 million. GATX had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.92%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.
GATX Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.
Insider Transactions at GATX
In other news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.66, for a total transaction of $2,929,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,916.88. This represents a 64.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.
About GATX
GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
