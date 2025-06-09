Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $95.80 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $34.41 and a 52-week high of $97.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of -66.07 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.44.

Insider Activity

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $515,498.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,274.46. This trade represents a 7.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 1,375,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $99,261,394.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,024,952.77. The trade was a 86.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,354,101 shares of company stock worth $256,430,887 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Roblox from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Roblox from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.91.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

