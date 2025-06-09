Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Purchases 625 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 312.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 136.2% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CMG. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,815 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $52.57 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $69.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average of $54.62. The company has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

