Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Sells 171 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $180.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.72. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26. The firm has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

