Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Sells 225 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $70.47 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $72.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

