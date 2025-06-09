Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Sells 7,076 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 95.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,076 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 594.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,343.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $119.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.06 and a 200 day moving average of $115.46. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $131.54.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

