Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Takes $33,000 Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,269 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 580.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Archrock

In other news, SVP Jason Ingersoll sold 42,036 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $1,029,461.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 275,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,757,060.39. This trade represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $26.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.69. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Archrock had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $347.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.98 million. Research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Archrock announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AROC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised Archrock to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archrock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

