Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Takes $33,000 Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,686,000 after buying an additional 202,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 26,380 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of XT opened at $63.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average of $60.08. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $64.26.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.