Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Takes $48,000 Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ferrari by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 141,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.25.

Ferrari Stock Up 0.5%

RACE stock opened at $482.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $460.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.92. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $391.54 and a fifty-two week high of $509.13.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 46.69% and a net margin of 22.81%. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.