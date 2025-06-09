Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Takes Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXL. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,030,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,180,000.

Shares of SOXL stock opened at $19.18 on Monday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $70.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 4.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

