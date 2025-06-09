Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Takes Position in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 1,510.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Simplify MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period.

Simplify MBS ETF Price Performance

Simplify MBS ETF stock opened at $49.48 on Monday. Simplify MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.90.

About Simplify MBS ETF

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

