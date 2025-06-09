Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGP. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $175,549,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 565,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,325,000 after buying an additional 240,941 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $17,212,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,415,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,444,000 after buying an additional 145,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBZ Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,595,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $103.92 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $84.13 and a 12-month high of $112.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

