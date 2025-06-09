Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.3%

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $62.47 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.81.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

