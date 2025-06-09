TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Shares Up 26.7% – Here’s What Happened

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) shot up 26.7% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 3,346,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 844% from the average session volume of 354,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.28 price target on shares of TNR Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.
View Our Latest Analysis on TNR Gold
TNR Gold Stock Performance
About TNR Gold
TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TNR Gold
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Five Below Pops on Strong Earnings, But Rally May Stall
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Intel’s Dual Gamble: AI Innovation Now, Foundry Fortunes Later?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
Receive News & Ratings for TNR Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TNR Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.