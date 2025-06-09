TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Trading Up 26.7% – Time to Buy?

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) shot up 26.7% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 3,346,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 844% from the average session volume of 354,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.28 price objective on TNR Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

The firm has a market cap of C$18.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06.

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

