Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) CEO Acquires $403,021.08 in Stock

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Andrus bought 300,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $403,021.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,805,554 shares in the company, valued at $18,499,442.36. The trade was a 2.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jeremy Andrus also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 6th, Jeremy Andrus bought 176,425 shares of Traeger stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $257,580.50.
- On Thursday, June 5th, Jeremy Andrus bought 250,000 shares of Traeger stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $345,000.00.
- On Monday, June 2nd, Jeremy Andrus bought 3,200 shares of Traeger stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,384.00.
Traeger Trading Up 9.3%
Shares of COOK stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Traeger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $200.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Traeger
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Traeger in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Traeger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Traeger from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Traeger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Traeger in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.44.
Traeger Company Profile
Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.
