Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) CEO Acquires $403,021.08 in Stock

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Andrus bought 300,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $403,021.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,805,554 shares in the company, valued at $18,499,442.36. The trade was a 2.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeremy Andrus also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Traeger alerts:

On Friday, June 6th, Jeremy Andrus bought 176,425 shares of Traeger stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $257,580.50.

On Thursday, June 5th, Jeremy Andrus bought 250,000 shares of Traeger stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $345,000.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Jeremy Andrus bought 3,200 shares of Traeger stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,384.00.

Traeger Trading Up 9.3%

Shares of COOK stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Traeger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $200.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Traeger

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Traeger by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 217,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Traeger by 758.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 120,136 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Traeger by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 232,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 61,923 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Traeger by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Traeger by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 153,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Traeger in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Traeger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Traeger from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Traeger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Traeger in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on COOK

Traeger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.