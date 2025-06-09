Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Stock Price Up 62.5% – What’s Next?

Transition Metals Corp. (CVE:XTM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 62.5% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 1,202,433 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 647% from the average session volume of 160,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The stock has a market cap of C$4.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.
Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, platinum group metal, and palladium. The company engages in various projects, that includes the Thunder Bay, Pike Warden, Saskatchewan, Abitibi gold, Sudbury Area, and other projects.
