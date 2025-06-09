Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Director Sells $1,119,150.00 in Stock

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Wexler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $1,119,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,186 shares in the company, valued at $26,500,427.46. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

TPB opened at $76.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.99. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $81.05.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $106.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.75 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

TPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $85.00 target price on Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,631,000 after acquiring an additional 18,440 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,145,000 after buying an additional 84,552 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 243,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 220,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after buying an additional 85,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after buying an additional 58,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Further Reading

