Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $55,000 Stock Holdings in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) by 93.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Compugen were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Compugen during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Compugen by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 36,252 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Compugen by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 88,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 40,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of CGEN opened at $1.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 2.54. Compugen Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $2.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Compugen had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 2.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company’s immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

