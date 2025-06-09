Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes $84,000 Position in Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Mural Oncology by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mural Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mural Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $4,141,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mural Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Mural Oncology by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jones Trading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mural Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Mural Oncology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Mural Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Mural Oncology from $18.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Mural Oncology Stock Performance

MURA opened at $2.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.36. Mural Oncology plc has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $4.74.

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.12) by $0.19. Research analysts forecast that Mural Oncology plc will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mural Oncology Company Profile

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

