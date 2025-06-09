Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $565,000 in United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 319,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in United States Antimony by 228.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 70,105 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Antimony in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in United States Antimony in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in United States Antimony in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in United States Antimony by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 163,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,743 shares in the last quarter. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UAMY opened at $3.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. United States Antimony Co. has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $3.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $401.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.25 and a beta of 0.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UAMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of United States Antimony in a research note on Monday, May 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of United States Antimony in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of United States Antimony from $2.60 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. D Boral Capital upgraded shares of United States Antimony to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of United States Antimony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

United States Antimony Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

