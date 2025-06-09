U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Lifted by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 73.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $44.76 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.32.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,800. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

