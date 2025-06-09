Unigold (CVE:UGD) Shares Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 16.7% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 284,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 146,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Unigold Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$34.28 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.27.
About Unigold
Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an 100% interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic; and the Candelones Oxide project situated in the Dominican Republic.
